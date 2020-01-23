Nature India Photo Contest 2019: Finalist #1

It’s time to roll out the shortlist of the Nature India Photo Contest 2019.

The 6th edition of our photo contest themed “food” opened in November 2019 and has received some remarkable entries from around the world.

We invited pictures that show food beyond just an instagram-worthy plateful — pictures that demonstrate the link between food and evironment, food and health/nutrition, food security, the processes and techniques of growing food, packaging, cooking or even the politics behind food storage and supply.

Like always, entries came from a mix of amateur and professional photographers, scientists and non-scientists, mobile cameras and high-end DSLRs.

The Nature India editorial and design teams chose ten stunning finalists, that will be rolled out (in no particular order of merit) over the next few days. Nature India’s final decision to chose the winner will be partly influenced by the engagement and reception these pictures receive here at the Indigenus blog, on Twitter and on Facebook. To give all finalists a fair chance, we will consider the social media engagement each picture gets only during the first seven days of its announcement. The final results will be announced sometime in early February 2020.

So here’s finalist number one in the Nature India photo contest 2019:

Sudip Maiti, Kolkata, West Bengal, India.

Photo caption: Open air restaurant

Sudip Maiti

“A daily-wage worker cooks lunch for himself and his fellow workers in a hand-pulled cart below the famous Howrah Bridge in Kolkata, India. I was drawn to this scene because cooking is a private matter, mostly done indoors. In this man’s life, this important activity of the day happens in a busy, public space. The photo conveys the hardships such people face for their daily food, with a smile on their faces.” — Sudip Maiti.

Congratulations Sudip for making it to top 10!

Watch this space as we announce the other finalists in the coming days.

The winning pictures will get cash prizes worth $350, $250 and $200 respectively. The top 10 finalists will be featured here, on Nature India’s blog Indigenus and in our subsequent annual issue.

These entries have been judged for novelty, creativity, quality and print worthiness. The winner and two runners-up will also receive a copy of the Nature India Annual Volume 2019 and a bag of Nature Research goodies (including Collector’s first issues of Nature and Scientific American and some other keepsakes). Winning entries stand a chance of being featured on the cover of one of our forthcoming print publications.