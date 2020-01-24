Nature India Photo Contest 2019: Finalist #2

Announcing the second finalist in the Nature India Photo Contest 2019:

Mikhail Kapychka, Keiv, Ukraine.

Photo caption: Granny’s recipes

Mikhail Kapychka

“My old grandmother cooks a delicious Ukrainian beetroot soup – borscht. Our traditional foods, packed with nutrition and made from local ingredients, need to come back to our kitchens to ensure food security and to support local farming communities. I shot this picture in my granny’s home in the Kiev region of Ukraine.” — Mikhail Kapychka.

The winning pictures will get cash prizes worth $350, $250 and $200 respectively. The top 10 finalists will be featured here, on Nature India’s blog Indigenus and in our subsequent annual issue.

These entries have been judged for novelty, creativity, quality and print worthiness. The winner and two runners-up will also receive a copy of the Nature India Annual Volume 2019 and a bag of Nature Research goodies (including Collector’s first issues of Nature and Scientific American and some other keepsakes). Winning entries stand a chance of being featured on the cover of one of our forthcoming print publications.