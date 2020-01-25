Nature India Photo Contest 2019: Finalist #3

And here’s our third finalist in the Nature India Photo Contest 2019:

Biplab Sarkar, Howrah, West Bengal.

Photo caption: Hunger

Biplab Sarkar

“The word ‘security’ attains a different meaning when preceded by the word ‘food’. Food security is one of the key issues facing humankind today, especially the developing world. In this picture, a hungry man and a hungry dog look at the same pile of waste for food, bringing to fore the stark reality – when it comes to food, humans and animals seem to follow the same social rules.This photo was taken with a cell phone camera at Howrah, West Bengal, India.” — Biplap Sarkar

