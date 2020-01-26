Nature India Photo Contest 2019: Finalist #4

It’s time now to unveil the finalist number four in the Nature India Photo Contest 2019:

Owais Rashid Hakiem, National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi, India.

Photo caption: Fishy business

Owais Rashid Hakiem

“During the festive season, consumers pay little attention to the quality or freshness of food products as markets are flooded with a variety of options. Just like vegetable buyers, fish and meat eaters can judge the quality of their raw food with some tell-tale signs. This photograph was captured near the Chittaranjan Park fish market in Delhi during the Durga Puja festival.” — Owais Rashid Hakiem

Congratulations Owais for being selected in the top 10 shortlist!

Watch this space as we announce the other finalists in the coming days.

The winning pictures will get cash prizes worth $350, $250 and $200 respectively. The top 10 finalists will be featured here, on Nature India’s blog Indigenus and in our subsequent annual issue.

These entries have been judged for novelty, creativity, quality and print worthiness. The winner and two runners-up will also receive a copy of the Nature India Annual Volume 2019 and a bag of Nature Research goodies (including Collector’s first issues of Nature and Scientific American and some other keepsakes). Winning entries stand a chance of being featured on the cover of one of our forthcoming print publications.