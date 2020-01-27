Nature India Photo Contest 2019: Finalist #5

And here’s finalist number five in the Nature India Photo Contest 2019:

Avijit Ghosh, Kolkata, West Bengal, India.

Photo caption: Empowering meal

Avijit Ghosh

“In many parts of rural India, school students are given mid-day meals. These free lunches for children in primary and upper primary classes are an innovative scheme to help children get nutrition while also incentivising their school attendance. This scheme exemplifies how food can be used as a means of empowering communities – both through nutrition and education.” — Avijit Ghosh

