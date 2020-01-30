Nature India Photo Contest 2019: Finalist #8

Rolling out the finalist number eight in the Nature India Photo Contest 2019:

Yudhajit Bhattacharjee, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India.

Photo caption: Carnival of food

Yudhajit Bhattacharjee

“This is a Bengali festival thaali (platter) served during Durga Puja. Festivals are times when people reinvent their relationship with food. Festival food repertoires are designed to be rich and much. They reflect the human need for happiness and merry making and use food, among other things, to satisfy that need.” — Yudhajit Bhattacharjee

Congratulations for getting into the top 10 shortlist, Yudhajit!

Watch this space as we announce the other finalists in the coming days.

The winning pictures will get cash prizes worth $350, $250 and $200 respectively. The top 10 finalists will be featured here, on Nature India’s blog Indigenus and in our subsequent annual issue.

These entries have been judged for novelty, creativity, quality and print worthiness. The winner and two runners-up will also receive a copy of the Nature India Annual Volume 2019 and a bag of Nature Research goodies (including Collector’s first issues of Nature and Scientific American and some other keepsakes). Winning entries stand a chance of being featured on the cover of one of our forthcoming print publications.