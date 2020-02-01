Nature India Photo Contest 2019: Finalist #10

And here’s presenting the last finalist in the Nature India Photo Contest 2019:

Sudip Maiti, Kolkata, West Bengal, India.

Photo caption: Annapurna

Sudip Maiti

“A farm woman works in her field of cabbage in rural West Bengal. Annapurna is the goddess of food in Indian mythology. This woman represents the millions of farm women who silently work in India’s farmlands to grow fresh produce. They work doubly hard – in the fields and at home tending to their families. Their hard work should teach us never to take the food on our plates for granted.” — Sudip Maiti

Congratulations Sudip for getting your second picture into the top 10 shortlist!

That brings us to the final picture in the 2019 Nature India Photo Contest shortlist. Watch this space for the announcement of the winners in the coming week.

