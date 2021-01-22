Nature India Photo Contest 2020: Finalist #3

With very similar entries, there are two ‘finalists’ number three in the Nature India Photo Contest 2020:

Partha Paul, Kolkata, West Bengal

Photo caption: New beginnings

“Newly married couple Avishek Bachhar (25) and Puspa Jana (22) leave the Siddeshwari temple in north Kolkata after seeking the goddess’s blessings. They tied the knot with only a handful of relatives due to strict restrictions on assembly of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Marriages in India are generally grand events with hundreds of people participating. Despite the measures, West Bengal recorded over 5.5 lakh cases of infection and 9712 deaths in 2020.” — Partha Paul

Anindya Chattopadhyay, New Delhi

Photo caption: Present tense

“A little girl enjoys the attention of the newlyweds, as the bride steals a quiet moment with her groom during a ‘new normal’ wedding ceremony at Kirti Nagar in New Delhi. Despite the pandemic, thousands of weddings took place across India amidst strict restrictions and anxiety.” — Anindya Chattopadhyay

Congratulations Partha and Anindya for sharing the finalist number three slot in the Nature India Photo Contest 2020!

If you are rooting for one of these two pictures, you can make a mention of the picture caption or the name of the photographer in the comments here or on social media (Twitter, Facebook).

The Nature India editorial and design teams have chosen ten stunning finalists, that will be rolled out (in no particular order of merit) over the next few days. These entries have been judged for novelty, creativity, quality and print worthiness. Nature India’s final decision to chose the winner will be partly influenced by the engagement and reception these pictures receive here at the Indigenus blog, on Twitter and on Facebook. To give all finalists a fair chance, we will consider the social media engagement each picture gets only during the first seven days of its announcement. The final results will be announced sometime in early February 2021.

Watch this space as we announce the other finalists in the coming days. Like, share and comment on your favourite photos on Twitter and on Facebook with the hashtag #NatureIndphoto to make them win.

The winning pictures will get cash prizes worth $350, $250 and $200 respectively. The top 10 finalists will be featured here, on Nature India’s blog Indigenus and in our subsequent annual issue.

The winner and runners-up will also receive a copy of the Nature India Annual Volume 2020 and a bag of Nature Research goodies. Winning entries stand a chance of being featured on the cover of one of our forthcoming print publications.