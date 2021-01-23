Nature India Photo Contest 2020: Finalist #4

Unveiling finalist #4 in the Nature India Photo Contest 2020 themed ‘pandemic’:

Kaushik Dutta, Kolkata, West Bengal

Photo caption: Personal protection

“This little boy, struggling to come to terms with life with a mask, seems to believe that his mother might protect him from all calamities, even an unseen virus. The healing and influencing power of mothers in protecting families has been at the forefront of many awareness campaigns and immunisation programmes during public health emergencies such as the COVID-19. Clicked at the Howrah station in West Bengal, India.” — Kaushik Dutta

Congratulations Kaushik for making it to the top 10 in the Nature India Photo Contest 2020!

The Nature India editorial and design teams have chosen ten stunning finalists, that will be rolled out (in no particular order of merit) over the next few days. These entries have been judged for novelty, creativity, quality and print worthiness. Nature India’s final decision to chose the winner will be partly influenced by the engagement and reception these pictures receive here at the Indigenus blog, on Twitter and on Facebook. To give all finalists a fair chance, we will consider the social media engagement each picture gets only during the first seven days of its announcement. The final results will be announced sometime in early February 2021.

Watch this space as we announce the other finalists in the coming days. Like, share and comment on your favourite photos on Twitter and on Facebook with the hashtag #NatureIndphoto to make them win.

The winning pictures will get cash prizes worth $350, $250 and $200 respectively. The top 10 finalists will be featured here, on Nature India’s blog Indigenus and in our subsequent annual issue.

The winner and runners-up will also receive a copy of the Nature India Annual Volume 2020 and a bag of Nature Research goodies. Winning entries stand a chance of being featured on the cover of one of our forthcoming print publications.