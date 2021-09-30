How you can get involved with Nature Reviews as a PhD student or postdoc

On 16 September 2021, Nature Reviews Physics and Nature Reviews Earth & Environment hosted a webinar, “How you can get involved with Nature Reviews as a PhD student/postdoc”.

The event featured panellists Louisa Brotherson (University of Liverpool), Franziska Keller (ETHZ) and Zengji Yue (University of Wollongong) alongside editors Erin Scott (Nature Reviews Earth & Environment) and Zoe Budrikis (Nature Reviews Physics).

The panel discussed topics like their experiences with writing Tools of the Trade articles and peer-reviewing as ECRs, how publishing works, and what career advice they’d give.

You can watch the recording of the event here.